York-based marketing business, beefound.agency unveils sleek new look & refined offering

While some companies spent April Fools goofing around with their marketing pranks, things got serious at beefound.agency HQ. For six years, the digital marketing agency (previously known as WebHummel) has been empowering SMEs to grow through online search. Now, a complete rebrand is breathing life into that vision.

Ever wondered how businesses show up in Google Search? Well, beefound specialises in this area, using a cocktail of digital marketing strategies – namely, search engine optimisation (SEO), paid ads and website building – to help brands ‘bee’ found online, increase conversions and ultimately drive profit. The emphasis is that beefound’s hive of marketing specialists are genuinely invested in their clients’ growth, celebrating in their successes and learning alongside each other.

From strength to strength

The first iteration of beefound.agency (WebHummel) was born in December 2018 from a kitchen table and a vision of mutual collaboration. Founder, Tom Harrison, started the business after finding his niche when establishing a successful e-commerce brand. Taking his passion for digital marketing and all the experience gained, he set about turning his ideas into a reality – creating a business all about helping others find their footing in the fast-paced (and increasingly complex) online space.

The beefound.agency team

Tom explained: “As WebHummel grew from a kitchen table, to a co-working space and now a private office with remote workers in the UK and Europe, our services have become more specialised.”

Which is why the company is ushering in a new era with a full rebrand. Reflecting the change is a new brand name, beefound.agency, a revitalised visual identity and a refinement of their core services.

Drilling down

Since gaining its first employees between 2022 and now, beefound has become increasingly well-versed in search engine marketing, keeping a finger on the pulse of this changing field. Once offering social media packages and more generalised content marketing services, the agency is now focusing solely on search engine strategy, drilling down into their specialism.

Alongside the service update, beefound has unveiled a sleek new visual identity with a modernised logo, tweaked colour palette, new typography and bee mascot (who is yet to be named!) The aim is to reflect the essence of the company – a community of friendly professionals eager to see other businesses thrive.

Helping businesses realise their potential

With the agency doubling down on its mission to help the smaller players ‘bee’ found online, it hopes to encourage SMEs to seize the potential of search engines. “We’re on a mission to champion small business”, Tom says, attesting that: “Even in a modern, online, competitive world, small business can compete with the retail and corporate giants while being profitable.”

beefound.agency are all about striving for long-term, sustainable and incremental growth that naturally suits smaller businesses (without the huge capital backing of corporates) and helping them gain profitable market share.

Empowerment through collaboration