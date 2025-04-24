York-based social media expert launches creative content days for small businesses

Businesses from across Yorkshire can now benefit from a new initiative designed to supercharge their social media presence, drive customer engagement and increase sales.

Charlotte Watson, a qualified social media trainer from Beyond the Business, has devised a series of bespoke one-to-one content days that provide the tools, strategies and inspiration organisations need to elevate their social media profiles and grow their online following.

The workshops are tailored for businesses who perhaps don’t have the budget for full social media management but need support to create professional content to grow their profiles. The workshop involves:

A fact-finding session, where Charlotte delves into your business to get a clear grasp of your target audience, product / service offer, primary objectives and goals, your key messages and tone of voice

Brainstorming to create themes for imaginative content and devise a 6-month campaign / activity grid

Practical support, proven techniques and guidance on how to produce engaging video content, capture creative photography, create eye-catching visuals and draft compelling captions to grow channels, attract new followers and increase sales.

Charlotte Watson commented: “Social media is a powerful tool for small businesses, but many struggle to stand out and connect with their target audience. Investing in creative content days will equip you with the tools to sell your story, build a strong brand identity, and help engage customers in meaningful ways. By the end of the session, businesses leave with a phone full of content for reels, stories and carousel posts to share all over their social media channels.”

Charlotte works with businesses from across Yorkshire who operate in a range of sectors including interiors, art, health, fashion, beauty, retail and services.

Di Gomery, a local fine artist based at South Bank Studios who worked with Charlotte ahead of her recent exhibition at York Hospital, said: “‘Charlotte is an insightful and amazingly patient trainer. Her support has been invaluable to my fine art practice. She has expertly guided me through the principles, technicalities and complexities of social media. Together, we’ve created dynamic content that brings to life my art display at York Hospital, capturing the moments medics, hospital staff, patients and visitors observe the paintings.”

Jo Purdy, at Jo Purdy Floral Design, added: “Charlotte has been helping me to promote my seasonal wreath making workshops and demonstrations. My Instagram account feels fresh and reflects my business brilliantly. The content Charlotte has created for me is fantastic and represents my creative ideas.”