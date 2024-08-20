York Biotech Campus welcomes new Head of Campus

York Biotech Campus (YBC) has announced the appointment of Victoria de Kock as its Head of Campus as it strengthens its campus management team and prepares to introduce a new sustainability strategy.

Victoria brings nearly 20 years’ experience in facilities and estates management to the role. She began her career with a decade at Hiscox Insurance and played an instrumental role in launching Hiscox’s flagship office on Peasholme Green, York. Victoria’s most recent position was Head of the Motor Finance division at Close Brothers Group, where she managed the entire property portfolio across UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands.

YBC is a leading hub for bioscience in Yorkshire, providing lab and office space for a variety of organisations in the sector. It’s currently home to businesses including Fera Science, Abingdon Health, Labcorp and Defra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her new role, Victoria will focus on stakeholder and supplier management, particularly fostering onsite occupier relationships, and will play a crucial part in overseeing site operations and in complex site infrastructure projects. Additionally, she will spearhead a site sustainability project, which involves implementing new procedures to reduce energy consumption at the science park.

Victoria de Kock, Head of Campus at York Biotech Campus

On her appointment, Victoria said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed as Head of Campus at YBC. YBC's strong foundation in customer service aligns perfectly with my passion for meaningful stakeholder engagement.

“YBC stood out to me as an exceptional facility for bioscience in the region, and I am eager to contribute to the development and growth of the campus. I’m looking forward to implementing sustainability strategies, particularly in reducing energy usage and enhancing the overall environmental performance of the campus, to futureproof the science park for many years to come.”

Liz Cashon, Estates Manager at York Biotech Campus, added: “We’re pleased to have Victoria join us at an exciting time for the campus. With her extensive background in facilities management and customer experience, she is ideally positioned to assist our current occupiers in their growth. Victoria will also be instrumental in advancing the campus's next growth phase, ensuring that YBC is at the forefront of sustainable property management and adapts its spaces to accommodate more organisations joining us.”