York Biotech Campus welcomes two new occupiers

York Biotech Campus (YBC) has announced that Microsaic Systems and Labskin Limited have secured lab space at the leading hub for bioscience.

Microsaic Systems supplies the industry leading, comprehensive solution for water purity monitoring, protection and control, working with water authorities globally to ensure water safety and quality. It has taken 1,350 sq ft of laboratory space at YBC, where it will produce detection bioreagents that are consumables for its wide range of testing equipment. These bioreagents are then used to detect toxic chemical pathogens in water.

Labskin Limited, a leading skin science company, has also moved into YBC. The business creates human skin equivalent models that are used by skincare, cosmetics, ingredient manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies as part of their research processes. They occupy a total of 1,800 sq ft across three laboratories on site.

Both organisations were formerly located at the science campus under a shared parent company, operating as Modern Water and Labskin. Earlier this year, Microsaic Systems acquired the Modern Water business, while private investors purchased Labskin’s assets from their parent company.

Microsaic Systems and Labskin Limited both have plans to expand at YBC and grow their respective teams.

Bob Moore, Chief Executive at Microsaic Systems said: “We’re thrilled to be based here at YBC with our excellent team producing our bioreagents. YBC is an exceptional bio-cluster, and we’re surrounded by many other leading bioscience businesses who we can draw expertise from, as well as benefit from access to an abundance of skill and talent in the area. We’re well-placed to achieve our growth ambitions, including expanding our facilities to enhance capacity and serve even more customers worldwide.”

Dr Nicola Kingswell, Scientific Director at Labskin Limited said: “YBC has always been a supportive, nurturing home for us, so we’re pleased to be based here in the next stage of our journey. It’s an extremely exciting time for Labskin Limited as we’re expanding our services, including launching a new Labskin model with melanocytes, the cells that produce the colour pigment melanin in our skin. This means we’ll have a model for testing skin ethnicities. This is just one pioneering launch with plenty more in the pipeline.”

