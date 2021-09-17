York boutique hostel operator seeks takeover bids

Safestay bought the Georgian mansion in York in 2014 and undertook a complete refurbishment of the building

The group, which has a boutique hostel in York, said it will review options, including selling the company.

Safestay, which bought the Georgian mansion in York in 2014 and undertook a complete refurbishment of the building, has suffered during the lockdowns and travel restrictions of the past year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group's chairman, Larry Lipman, said: “From May we began reopening our portfolio of premium hostels and we have seen occupancy improve month on month in line with internal forecasts.

“We believe strongly in the appeal of the Safestay brand. However, we recognise that this is a natural point, as we relaunch the business post Covid, to undertake a strategic review, in order to maximise value for all shareholders.