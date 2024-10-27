York brick maker plays role in new London West End development

York Handmade Brick Company has played a pivotal role in a new mixed-use development in the heart of London’s West End.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 16:45 BST

York Handmade, based at Alne, near Easingwold, has supplied 200,000 specially manufactured bricks for a state-of-the-art development at 25 Baker Street.

The contract was worth £180,000 to York Handmade, one of the leading independent brickmakers in the country.

Chairman of York Handmade David Armitage, said: “This is a very important commission for us. Baker Street is one of the most famous streets in the whole of London and 25 Baker Street is a landmark development there. We are very proud to have played our part in creating such a special and distinctive mixed-use destination.”

25 Baker Street, in London's West End.25 Baker Street, in London's West End.
25 Baker Street, in London's West End.

25 Baker Street is a joint venture development between Derwent London and The Portman Estate.

The project features a 200,000 sq ft office building, 42 residential apartments, 10 affordable housing units developed in conjunction with Native Land, and 20,000sq ft of prime retail space. A public arcade beneath the centre of the office block will also lead to a new landscaped courtyard, and a route out through the Georgian terrace on nearby Gloucester Place.

25 Baker Street will be completed next year.

