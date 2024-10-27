Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York Handmade, based at Alne, near Easingwold, has supplied 200,000 specially manufactured bricks for a state-of-the-art development at 25 Baker Street.

The contract was worth £180,000 to York Handmade, one of the leading independent brickmakers in the country.

Chairman of York Handmade David Armitage, said: “This is a very important commission for us. Baker Street is one of the most famous streets in the whole of London and 25 Baker Street is a landmark development there. We are very proud to have played our part in creating such a special and distinctive mixed-use destination.”

25 Baker Street, in London's West End.

25 Baker Street is a joint venture development between Derwent London and The Portman Estate.

The project features a 200,000 sq ft office building, 42 residential apartments, 10 affordable housing units developed in conjunction with Native Land, and 20,000sq ft of prime retail space. A public arcade beneath the centre of the office block will also lead to a new landscaped courtyard, and a route out through the Georgian terrace on nearby Gloucester Place.