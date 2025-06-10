York business advice event takes the plunge

Companies great and small can get instant insights into their challenges later this month at a special pop-up event. Businesses will have the chance to talk face-to-face with highly experienced York-based professionals, as well as network with other local business owners.

Expert Deep Dive brings together York-based specialists in photography, online systems, Google and SEO, social media and web design to offer professional advice in a relaxed and friendly setting. The advice surgery format bridges the gap between a quick conversation at a networking event, and a full consultation session.

The experts are: Paula Duck, brand photographer and videographer; Rebecca Mason, social media trainer and strategist; Helen Reynolds, Google-friendly copywriter and trainer; Lucy Rigley, designer for web, print and branding and Laura Robson, an online systems strategy, build and support expert. Louise Saw, Business Growth Manager for City of York Council, will also be attending to offer support and advice.

Expert Deep Dive takes place on Tuesday 24 June at Patch, overlooking the River Ouse. It is being organised by Helen Reynolds of Ink Gardener Copywriting, a former finalist in the FSB Self-Employed Freelancer of the Year‘s Yorkshire and The Humber category.

Experts (clockwise from top left) Laura Robson, Helen Reynolds, Paula Duck, Rebecca Mason, Lucy Rigley

Helen says: “There’s a wealth of information out there. But sometimes nothing beats talking in person about your idea, challenge or issue.

“Perhaps you want to know how to grow your email list ethically? Or are unsure of what type of website you need or what shots you need from a branding shoot? It could be that you’d like tips about optimising your LinkedIn profile or getting higher in Google. Come along to pick our brains, and be buoyed up with practical advice and enthusiasm.”