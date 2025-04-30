York business park's £3.3m expansion completed as new units constructed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three new industrial units have been added to Northminster Business Park, which is already home to more than 50 businesses.

The buildings are available to buy or let and are being jointly marketed by property consultancy practices GV&Co and PPH Commercial. One unit has been sold, with another unit currently under offer. They have been built by local contractor, Elvington Park Building Services with York’s LHL Group project managing construction.

George Burgess, managing director at Northminster Properties, which owns the site, said: “We’ve specifically designed these buildings to appeal to ambitious businesses that require high specification and quality space, along with exceptional sustainability credentials, in a secure environment.