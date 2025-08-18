York business the big winner in Business Awards UK

By Sian Wells
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
Guardian Angel Carers York has been named the ‘Family Run Business of the Year’ for North Yorkshire at the 2025 Business Awards UK.

Since launching the franchise business in 2023, sisters Debbie Burchall and AJ Jane have brought their huge range of business experience, encompassing financial services, hospitality, Human Resources and the charity sector, to the challenge of delivering the highest quality of home care for clients in the York area.

“Debbie and I are very different,” says AJ. “We come at lots of things from very different angles. But we’re also very, very close, and that’s so important because our care business is all about family.”

“We really love the community we’re in and the families that we work for. We’re very proud to have quickly created a trusted, professional service, based in Easingwold, close to York,” says Debbie. “This Business Award belongs to our incredible team and the clients and families who trust us. Our CareAngels make a real difference every day, offering care, reassurance, comfort, and connection. We’re proud to be setting new standards in home care in York and the area around it, and the fact that we’ve done it through our own family connections means we really appreciate this Award.”

“To our dedicated team, our wonderful clients, and their families, thank you for inspiring us to keep raising the bar. Together, we’re building a community where care feels personal, dignified, and truly at home. Here’s to creating many more moments of comfort, companionship, and care.”

The service ethic of a local company. The back-up of a national business

As a franchise of the award-winning Guardian Angel Carers, AJ and Debbie’s business benefits from a broad range of training, marketing and administrative support supplied by

National Office based in the South of England and founder and CEO Christina Handasyde Dick who franchises the brand nationwide.

That support enabled them to quickly establish their operation in North Yorkshire, whilst allowing them plenty of autonomy to tailor their home care services for the locality.

Business Awards UK – celebrating businesses of all sizes

Business Awards UK celebrate the diversity of UK businesses by designing its awards to allow businesses of all sizes to compete with multi-national enterprises.

Guardian Angel Carers York’s citation for the Award stated that: ‘With a personalised, client-focused approach to in-home care, Guardian Angel Carers has built a reputation for reliability and compassion. Their ‘CareAngels’ are known for professionalism and attentiveness, and the organisation continues to receive positive feedback from clients and families alike. Their work is acknowledged this year with the ‘Family Run Business of the Year North Yorkshire’ in the Care Awards sector.’

