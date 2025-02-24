York businesswoman pioneers free AI marketing support for local businesses

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionise industries, one York-based businesswoman is leading the charge in demystifying AI for local businesses. Sam Risker, a seasoned marketing expert with over 15 years of experience, is offering free guidance to help York’s business community harness the power of AI in marketing.

AI is becoming increasingly essential in marketing, with 72% of companies already implementing it in their marketing and sales strategies. Despite this growth, many small businesses remain hesitant due to a lack of knowledge or fear of change. Sam wants to change that by offering clear, practical advice tailored to York’s business landscape.

York is home to a diverse and growing business sector, with over 7,000 businesses operating across industries ranging from tourism and retail to tech and manufacturing. With competition increasing, staying ahead means adopting new tools and strategies. AI-driven marketing can help businesses save time, reduce costs, and improve customer engagement—without requiring a tech background.

“York has a rich entrepreneurial spirit, but many business owners don’t realise how accessible AI is,” says Sam. “By sharing my knowledge openly, I want to help local businesses unlock AI’s potential and future-proof their marketing efforts.”

Sam Risker will be speaking at the University of York’s School for Business and Society on Friday, 28 February from 1pm to 3pm to share insights on how AI is transforming marketing. Attendees will learn: