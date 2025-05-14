York clean energy firm agrees deal to relocate to new city centre headquarters

A clean energy solutions provider has agreed to lease 3,660 sq ft of workspace at Hudson Quarter in York’s city centre in a deal supported by real estate services firm JLL.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in York in 2014, Apatura is a UK-based infrastructure developer delivering large-scale clean energy and advanced grid solutions that power the digital economy. With a pipeline of over 10GW, the company specialises in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and co-located infrastructure that enables the development of sustainable, energy-resilient data centres.

JLL and Sanderson Weatherall acted as the letting agents on a deal that will see the business relocate its headquarters to Hudson Quarter, a Grade A listed building adjacent to York train station. It was previously owned by Palace Capital but has recently been sold to commercial real estate firm STR Capital Partners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workspace was designed with sustainability at its heart, achieving BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings. It has EV charging points and secure cycle storage to encourage more eco-friendly methods of commuting to the office.

Hudson Quarter in York

Apatura were advised by Carter Towler and will be joining firms including Knights plc, Great Rail Journeys and Arcadis at Hudson Quarter The last suite of 2,932 sq ft remains available in the building

Christabelle Day, senior surveyor at JLL, said:“For many potential occupiers, having somewhere that can support their sustainability ambitions is as important as providing a high-quality office space – and Hudson Quarter certainly fits this bill for Apatura.

“At the same time, the building’s central location in a well-connected city makes it an attractive prospect for many occupiers. We anticipate there will be continued interest in the building with just one suite still available to let.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Pearse Langlands, at STR Capital Partners, said: “Having the majority of office space at Hudson Quarter now let out is testament to not only the high-quality workspace it provides, but how it is an ideal location for businesses looking to operate more sustainably. This is especially true for Apatura, who needed a space that aligned with their own efforts to support the UK’s transition to a greener economy.