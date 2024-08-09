York comms expert launches consultancy for conscious businesses in wellness and charity sectors

York-based Karen McMillan, a seasoned professional with almost two decades of experience in marketing, branding and coaching, has announced the launch of her communications consultancy dedicated to supporting conscious-minded businesses.

Operating in the wellness, charity and community sectors as well as working with entrepreneurs and organisations keen to champion their ethical and sustainable credentials, Karen Vera McMillan specialises in creating compelling communications strategies that resonate authentically with the target audience.

With a profound commitment to helping individuals and organisations that support others, Karen brings a unique blend of strategic communications, creative and design expertise with intuitive coaching insights, enabling clients to amplify their brand presence and maximise the positive impact they instil on the communities they serve.

Karen Vera McMillan’s approach goes beyond traditional consultancy services. She partners closely with clients to understand their identities and aspirations, guiding them through a transformative journey and strategic alignment. This holistic approach ensures that each project reflects the true essence of the organisation, whether it’s defining brand messaging, creating a new logo and brand identity, designing and building a website or developing key marketing materials.

Karen McMillian, Business Founder, explains: “Alongside my career in advertising and marketing where I worked with leading brands including Ford, Jaguar, BBC, Virgin Media and RAC, I’ve always had a life-long interest in wellbeing, healing and personal development. This led me to train as a coach with CTI (Co-Active Training Institute) and I had the opportunity to spend 18 months living and working at a mindfulness-based therapeutic centre in Thailand, supporting others on their journey of self-discovery with one-to-one coaching and weekly workshops.

The experience was very impactful and deeply fulfilling on a personal level. From here it made sense to marry my communications, creative and coaching skills and be of service to those in the business of helping others. It’s my privilege to support practitioners, guides, mentors, business and community leaders who are operating at a conscious level and have a strong sense of purpose. Working from the heart and with self-awareness, I believe we can effect lasting positive change in the world.”

Karen combines her intuitive insight with strategic marketing expertise and design flair, enabling clients to amplify their brand presence and be coherent in their communication. With a commitment to clarity, creativity and collaboration, she ensures that every client feels seen, understood and empowered to shine in their own unique way, maximising their impact on the communities they serve, helping them thrive and make a lasting impression.

Karen Vera McMillan offers:

· Brand strategy

· Coaching

· Logo and brand identity

· Web design

· Copywriting

· Illustration

· Social media assets