York Gin set to open new distillery and gin school in city centre hotel

The makers of York Gin are set to next month open a new distillery and gin school inside a York city centre hotel.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST

The York Distillery will be located within the city’s walls at Middleton’s Hotel and officially opens from Friday, 4 April.

The site will develop new spirits to complement the existing York Gin range, while also offering lessons in gin tasting, gin making, and cocktail-making.

York Distillery’s business development manager, Becky Tatham, said: “We’re delighted and excited to open this beautiful boutique distillery within the city walls.

York Distillery’s business development manager, Becky Tatham.York Distillery’s business development manager, Becky Tatham.
"Shining copper stills of all sizes and the scientific distillery paraphernalia complement the elegantly-decorated space perfectly. It’s a spirit lover’s happy place.

"We’re proud to represent York and we take our responsibility to our city very seriously.”

York Gin tasting experiences have previously been held in the iconic 16th Century York Gin shop on Pavement opposite Shambles for several years.

The company said the new location will offer an increased number of classes in a “beautiful, purpose-built space,” with attendees also able to purchase a gin and tonic at the bar after their class.

York Distillery and York Gin are both owned by York Drinks.

York Drinks director, Natalie Hall, said: “We want York Distillery to help cement York’s reputation as one of the UK’s capitals of taste.”

