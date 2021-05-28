York Gin's new bottles made in Leeds help to protect the environment

The team at York Gin with the company's new range of bottles

The company’s new bespoke Yorkshire-made bottles weigh 40 per cent less than the originals, and travel just 20 miles rather than 600 from the previous manufacturer in France.

The bottles - made by Leeds-based, sustainable bottle manufacturer Allied Glass - are made from 90% recycled glass. They are 100% plastic free, with paper tamper seals and wood and cork stoppers.

A spokesman said: "The less angular shape, lighter weight and embossed pattern of York’s historic city walls, together with labels inspired by 18th Century gin makers create a decidedly archaic feel. York Gin’s motto is ‘History in the Tasting’.

"The labels are made at Bradford specialist printers, The Label Makers.

"The new bottles are the latest sustainable move by York Gin whose mission statement includes a commitment to using local materials wherever possible. It already uses neutral spirit made in North Yorkshire from grain grown wholly on Yorkshire farms. Yorkshire water is used in the dilution process. And York Gin's packaging is made in Yorkshire from sustainable sources."

Since launch, the company has used 100% green electricity and drives two emission-free, electric vehicles. York Gin also recycles all of its cardboard, glass and recyclable plastic waste.

Harry Cooke, York Gin co-founder and master distiller, said: ‘We’ve made a major investment in our bottles to make them more appealing, easier to hold and pour - and far more environmentally friendly.

‘As they’re made in Yorkshire, they have far fewer miles to travel than when they were manufactured in France. And they contain significantly less glass than our previous bottles. Both are huge leaps forward for reducing our carbon footprint. We are absolutely delighted with their look and feel - and they are so much greener."