Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aptamers are fragments of DNA that can be used to diagnose illnesses or assist with the delivery of drugs to fight a variety of diseases by ‘binding’ onto their targets. The Yorkshire company has also been working on other potential uses, such as developing binders capable of reducing body odour which could be used in deodorants.

The company has now announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement with the University of Glasgow for the commercial use of a developed panel of its Optimer binders as vaccine adjuvants – substances added to vaccines – in the swine health sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the terms of the agreement, the University of Glasgow receives exclusive rights to a panel of Optimers for use as adjuvants in vaccine development. The university will lead product development, with commercialisation anticipated within the next 12 months. Aptamer will receive a 10 per cent royalty on all future revenues from any vaccines incorporating the licensed Optimers, creating a scalable, global, non-dilutive revenue stream.

Dr Arron Tolley has hailed the agreement. Picture: Martin Avery Photography

A spokesperson said: “This partnership provides Aptamer access to the $1.75 billion global swine vaccine market, an industry experiencing sustained demand for improved animal health solutions.

"The licensed Optimers, originally developed under a fee-for-service model, have demonstrated strong immune-enhancing capabilities in preclinical studies led by the University of Glasgow, suggesting significant potential for their use in improving immune response and health outcomes in pigs, an area of major interest within the global veterinary and agricultural markets.”

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer, said the agreement is an important moment for the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This licensing deal represents an important milestone in the commercialisation of our Optimer technology.

"It demonstrates our ability to deliver high-value solutions across diverse sectors and builds on our strategic focus of monetising Optimer-based assets beyond our core focus in human health.

"With growing demand for advanced animal health solutions, this partnership creates a global pathway to recurring revenues while validating the robustness and versatility of our Optimer platform.