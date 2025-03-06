York logistics firm celebrates award win

A growing logistics firm in York is celebrating success after receiving a national award.

Celkom Transport Ltd collected the ‘Brand Ambassador Award’ at a Shareholder Gala hosted by national pallet network Pallet-Track, held at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

The independent transport and warehousing company received the award in recognition of its efforts to build its reputation and promote its services.

Celkom Transport was also highly commended for the Outstanding Growth Award, following a major expansion and investment in a new 50,000sq.ft. warehouse at its York site, which it has fully refurbished.

Celkom Transport pictured at the Pallet-Track Shareholder Gala

The new warehouse facility enables the business to provide greater storage and fulfilment options for its customers, while also creating five new jobs, as part of the company’s wider growth plans.

The York-based firm already provides an invaluable 24/7 operation for its customers, using a diverse transport service from vans to temperature-controlled HGVs.

Lukasz Komamicki, director at Celkom Transport, said: “We are proud to be awarded this trophy in recognition of our efforts to promote our services and the benefits of palletised freight distribution via the Pallet-Track network.

“We work hard to be brand ambassadors for the service Pallet-Track provides by educating our customers and supporting our fellow network members.

“It is very rewarding to be recognised in this way and to be able to celebrate our success as a growing business.”

The awards for Celkom Transport celebrate its contribution to the national Pallet-Track network, which enables independent logistics and hauliers’ companies to work together to transport freight efficiently around the UK.

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, said: “Celkom Transport consistently goes the extra mile to promote its services and the Pallet-Track brand and network as a whole, so it’s little surprise they were, very deservingly, honoured with the Brand Ambassador Award at our recent Shareholder Gala.

“They have been committed to improving their own brand, while also supporting their fellow network Shareholder Members, demonstrating their use of marketing and branding for maximum impact, proving a valuable addition to the Pallet-Track network.

“Congratulations to Lukasz and the team at Celkom, who I am certain will continue with its trajectory of sustained growth as a very valued Shareholder Member of the Pallet-Track network.”