York named fifth best city in England to start a small business

Starting a business is a major step, and its success can often hinge on having the right conditions in place. While every venture faces its fair share of challenges, some cities offer more favourable opportunities for small businesses to grow and thrive. So, which cities in England are best placed to support new business owners on their journey?

To answer that, researchers at Brandgility carried out a comprehensive study, ranking the best cities in England for small businesses. They evaluated 15 key factors grouped into four main categories: business activity, wellbeing, infrastructure, and talent. These included metrics such as business birth and survival rates, office rent, broadband speed, and access to skilled workers.

Each factor was weighted based on its impact on business success, then scored out of 100, with higher scores reflecting better conditions. The data was sourced from trusted organisations including the Office for National Statistics, Numbeo, Coworker, Broadband Genie, National Grid, and the Higher Education Statistics Agency.

York ranks fifth overall and earns its place by offering one of the most stable environments for small businesses in England. With a business survival rate of 93.9%. the highest in the top 10 and sixth-best overall, it’s a city where businesses are far more likely to stand the test of time. While only 700 new businesses are launched each year, placing it in the bottom 20 for business births, the number of closures is relatively low too, at 715 – the 12th lowest in the study.

When it comes to costs, York is a bit of a mixed bag. On the bright side, it boasts some of the lowest utility costs in the country (£149.89), ranking fourth cheapest, which helps keep overheads down. But that’s balanced by its premium office rents, coming in at £1,950 per month, the fourth most expensive in the study. York offers a modest 13 coworking spaces, landing it just within the top 15 cities for flexible workspaces. However, entrepreneurs relying on fast connectivity may struggle with the third slowest internet speed (43 Mbps) in the rankings.

What York lacks in speed and startup buzz, it makes up for in workforce quality. With an unemployment rate of just 2.5%, the lowest in the entire study, it's a great place to hire and retain talent.

Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and Lincoln lead the top of the table for small business success in England, each bringing something different to the table. Manchester ranks first, thanks to its thriving startup culture, highest number of coworking spaces (118), and strong 92% survival rate, although higher costs may be a consideration. Leeds, in second, offers a near-perfect balance of affordability and opportunity, with the second-highest business births (3,805) and a solid 91% survival rate. Birmingham takes third with the highest business activity levels in the study, but also the highest number of closures and slower internet – making it high-risk but potentially high-reward. Lincoln, ranked fourth, may be quieter on the startup front, but it boasts a 93% survival rate, second-lowest business deaths, and a welcoming environment for long-term success, though talent access is more limited.

Looking further down the list, Newcastle upon Tyne (6th) benefits from a large student population, decent rent, and solid infrastructure, although it’s less active in terms of new business formation. Middlesbrough (7th) stands out with the lowest office rent (£750) and a strong survival rate, but limited coworking and slower internet could hinder fast-growing ventures. Salford (8th) impresses with the highest survival rate in the study (94%), though high utility costs and limited workspaces remain challenges. Coventry (9th) scores well for affordability and connectivity, with low utility costs and good internet speeds. Finally, Leicester (10th) boasts the lowest average rent (£1,266.67) and a solid survival rate but struggles with the lowest access to nearby universities, which could impact talent recruitment.

On the other hand, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Hartlepool, Stockton-on-Tees, Bedford, and Kingston upon Hull ranked in the bottom five.