The three-storey Gateway Two building, located in the Holgate Business Park, has been transformed into 35 modern one-bedroom apartments.

Each apartment features open plan living with an integrated kitchen, contemporary bathroom and an air source heat pump.

York-based property specialist Helmsley Group, the owner of the building, has led the project, with development work delivered by Artium Construction.

Tom Riddolls, development surveyor at Helmsley Group, said: “Helmsley Group has an enviable reputation for completing change of use projects of this type alongside delivering affordable residential accommodation for people in York and beyond.

“With a scarcity of residential space across York, we are already seeing demand from residential buyers and buy to let investors at Gateway Two. The development is ideally placed to provide a much needed offering to the city and its residents, and will bring a host of benefits to the local economy.”

Gateway Two offers secure bicycle storage and is within walking distance of the city centre and railway station.

Garry Shaw, director at Artium Construction, added: “The valuable repurposing of office space to residential, particularly in key city locations such as York where suitable accommodation is at a premium, is a priority for Artium Construction and we were delighted to join Helmsley Group on this project.