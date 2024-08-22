York office of property firm Ptarmigan Land acquired by Hargreaves Services

Employees from Ptarmigan Land’s York office will be transfered to Hargreaves Land’s Central regional offices in Leeds, the company has announced.

Hargreaves is headquartered in Durham and has a group revenue of over £210m per annum, a global headcount of over 1,300 and controls over 11,000 acres of future development land, predominantly in northern England and Scotland.

The York-based office of Ptarmigan Land has established a portfolio of sites since 2022. The move will see Ptarmigan Land’s Steve McBurney take up a new position of strategic land director at Hargreaves Land. Craig Woolmer from Ptarmigan Land will also move to Hargreaves Land as senior strategic land and planning manager.

Hargreaves Land’s Central regional offices in Leeds are located at 14 King Street. Photo by Ben Blackall.

Mr McBurney said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Hargreaves Land at such an exciting time.

"Craig and I look forward to working with the team to progress our existing sites and growing pipeline of future opportunities.

"We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the last two years and we thank Ptarmigan Land for their support.”

Hugo Kirby, chairman of Ptarmigan Land, said: “The approach from Hargreaves Land for our northern business was a useful opportunity for us to review our regional strategy and re-focus on our rapidly growing portfolio of sites in our core region.

"We wish Steve, Craig and Hargreaves Land all the very best for the future.”

David Anderson, group property director at Hargreaves, said, “We’ve been very impressed with Ptarmigan Land North’s progress since it was established in 2022.