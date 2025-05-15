Parking charge hikes of more than 500 per cent at York’s Bishopthorpe Road could lead to job losses, traders based there have claimed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business owners told a York Council meeting on Tursday, May 13 the hikes had already driven customers away since they came into force last month.

Joe Nasson, owner of The Bishy Weigh food store whose petition opposing the hikes garnered more than 8,200 responses, said people on low incomes would suffer the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Labour transport spokesperson Coun Kate Ravilious told Tuesday’s meeting hikes had been too much too soon in some areas but they remained committed to a consistent approach to charges.

Liberal Democrat Ashley Mason, the group's economy spokesperson and councillor for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe ward, at Micklegate Bar in York. Picture is from York Liberal Democrats

It comes as Labour council leader Coun Claire Douglas said they would be in a position to discuss proposals that emerge from an ongoing review with traders of hikes soon.

It follows a backlash against increases in charges at council-run car parks to £4.85 for the first two hours and £5.30 at weekends and during events.

The hikes were approved as part of the councils’ 2025-6 Budget as it sought to an up to £10m-a-year spending gap and cut car use in line with transport policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But residents and traders in Micklegate, Bishopthorpe Road and elsewhere have called for a rethink, saying that the charges have hit some areas harder than others.

The new rates did away with half-hour tariffs of 60p in Micklegate and free Sunday morning parking and 80p-an-hour at the Bishopthorpe Road car park.

The latter equates to an increase of more than 500 per cent.

Liberal Democrat opposition economy spokesperson Coun Ashley Mason said traders were already losing customers while group deputy leader Coun Paula Widdowson said hikes without public transport investment would backfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at Tuesday’s Transport Decision Session, traders called for the council to formally review their decision and claimed businesses had not been meaningfully consulted.

Almost 1,800 responses were lodged across two rounds of consultation ahead of February’s approval of the council’s Budget, with 39 coming from businesses or organisations in the second survey.

The Bishy Weigh’s owner Mr Nasson said he supported moves to cut congestion and pollution but a more considered approach was needed as businesses reel from the charge hikes’ impact.

The food store owner said: “Traders aren’t rich, we work in our shops and I have a second job, the council’s raising of the parking charges will lead to people on low incomes losing their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s elitist and this can be seen by the expensive SUVs now parking in the Bishopthorpe Road car park.”

Heather Walsh told the meeting she would typically visit Bishopthorpe Road around four times a week to shop and socialise but the charges meant she would have to look elsewhere.

She said: “I’m disappointed and disgusted by the way these hikes have been levied., these charges are unaffordable.

“Bishopthorpe Road is a shining example of successful independent shops, the previously cheap parking supported that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Transport Executive Member Coun Ravilious said she recognised the strength of feeling on the issue.

The executive member said: “The parking model that we agreed aimed to raise revenue from car parking and encourage people to travel into the city by other means.

“But we recognise there are some parts of the city that previously had lower charges where this has been felt too much too soon and it’s not given residents and businesses sufficient time to adapt.”

Labour council Leader Coun Claire Douglas said the ongoing review into the new charges aimed to deliver consistency and fairness instead of localised arrangements favouring some areas other overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council leader said: “We have listened and engaged with traders and will continue to do so, we expect to discuss any proposals that emerge from this review with traders very soon.

“Liberal Democrat budget proposals retained the vast majority of Labour’s parking charges, yet they are now trying to face two ways on this issue.