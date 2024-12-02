York: Plans for seven homes and walkway connecting to River Ouse given green light

Plans for seven homes and a walkway connecting York’s Coney Street to the River Ouse have been approved as part of the wider redevelopment of the area.

Helmsley Group’s plans are set to see part of the ground floor of No. 5 Coney Street demolished to create an entrance to a new waterfront area.

The company’s Development Director Max Reeves said coucillors’ approval of the plans would allow their vision for Coney Street to be realised.

One objector claimed increased footfall could clog up the entrance way while others raised concerns about the new homes being turned into holiday lets in the future.

3-7 Coney Street, in York. Picture is from Google Street View

The approval of the plans comes after councillors gave the green light to other elements of the Coney Street Riverside scheme in October and November.

The development features student accommodation along with new retail and hospitality businesses by the River Ouse at the back of buildings in Coney Street.

The plans approved on Thursday, November 28 are set to see an additional storey created above Nos 3, 5 and 7 Coney Street which are Grade II-listed.

Nos 3 and 7 are currently occupied by JD Sports and Mango respectively.

Lush, which occupied No. 5, has moved to another unit in Coney Street which opened on Friday, November 22.

The walkway set to be created demolishing part of the ground floor of No. 5 will lead to the new public space that Helmsley is creating behind Coney Street.

It will take people to the back of the City Screen Cinema, which is currently used for storage, to two new restaurants in the rear of Nos 3 and 7.

The shopfronts in Coney Street itself are set to be restored in line with plans to revamp the street and attract more independent shops and other businesses.

Helmsley’s Development Director Mr Reeves said approval of the plans meant a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure the area’s long-term future could be realised.

Mr Reeves said: “This approval forms the final piece of our much-anticipated Coney Street Riverside masterplan.