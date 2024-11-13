York PR agency achieves Top 50 status

Partners PR has been ranked number 44 in the 2024 Prolific North Top 50 PR Agencies list. The rankings, which are based on financial data from Companies House and submissions from over 200 PR agencies across northern England, highlight Partners as the only York agency to make the top 50.

This recognition underlines Partners PR’s success in securing new clients, maintaining steady growth, and establishing itself as a high quality PR consultancy with over 35 years’ experience.

Monica Green, director and co-owner, said: “We are so proud to be ranked as one of the leading agencies in the north. Our rising in the rankings reflects our continued growth, our commitment to new and existing clients, and the hard work that everyone puts in. It’s a fabulous result for the team.”

Specialising in PR for the manufacturing, property and construction, professional services, and food processing sectors, the agency boasts an impressive portfolio.

(L-R) – Monica Greene, Cherelle Jones, Joe Richardson, Ellie Bilton, Karen Tinkler, Leanne Terry and Hannah Trinder

Key services include helping businesses across the UK and beyond to use PR to grow, build value ahead of a sale or exit, attract and retain talent, and communicate effectively in a crisis.