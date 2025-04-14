York professionals announces Brainkind as Charity of the Year

In its 24th year of representing the professional services sector in the city, York Professionals has selected Brainkind as its charity of the year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brainkind is the UK's leading charity helping people to thrive after a brain injury, providing innovative rehabilitation and ongoing support for the people under their care. The recently developed Brainkind Neurological Centre York supports people with an acquired brain injury and complex needs such as cognitive, physical and/or emotional difficulties.

Susie Mortonson, Chair, York Professionals, said: “With so many extremely worthy charities to choose from, the decision was not an easy one. After careful consideration, we are delighted to support Brainkind at this year’s annual dinner, where we will raise as much money as we can. Last year we raised £3,500 for York City Football Club Foundation and we hope to at least match that amount this year. We’ll be holding a raffle and silent auction to fundraise for this extremely worthy cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad