York professionals announces Brainkind as Charity of the Year
Brainkind is the UK's leading charity helping people to thrive after a brain injury, providing innovative rehabilitation and ongoing support for the people under their care. The recently developed Brainkind Neurological Centre York supports people with an acquired brain injury and complex needs such as cognitive, physical and/or emotional difficulties.
Susie Mortonson, Chair, York Professionals, said: “With so many extremely worthy charities to choose from, the decision was not an easy one. After careful consideration, we are delighted to support Brainkind at this year’s annual dinner, where we will raise as much money as we can. Last year we raised £3,500 for York City Football Club Foundation and we hope to at least match that amount this year. We’ll be holding a raffle and silent auction to fundraise for this extremely worthy cause.”
Richard Barwick, Fundraising Officer at Brainkind said: “We are absolutely honoured to have been chosen as the recipient of York Professionals charity of the year for 2025. All funds raised will support the outdoor project at Brainkind Neurological Centre York. We are developing outdoor spaces and sensory gardens that will be enjoyed by people recovering from brain injury and neurological conditions at our specialist hospital site off Bishopthorpe Road. Thank you to the wonderful team at York Professionals for this opportunity.”