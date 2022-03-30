York property developer prepares to attempt Mount Everest for second time

Steve Davis, the founder and chief executive of Grantside in York, previously climbed the highest mountains in Europe, Africa and South America, as well Manalsu and Ama Dablam in the Himalayas.

In his first attempt at conquering Everest last year, he became ill with covid in Everest Base Camp and was airlifted from the mountain to a hospital in Kathmandu before returning home.

Mr Davis has been preparing for the challenge by practising Wim Hof breathing exercises, daily high-altitude oxygen training, along with high intensity physical training and daily ice baths to aid recovery.

Steve Davis, founder and chief executive of Grantside.

He re-established the Grantside last year with a renewed focus on sustainability in development after a career break and period of reflection took him mountaineering in all corners of the globe. He is currently working on major city centre developments in York and Sheffield, with other schemes in the pipeline.

He said: “This is not only a massive personal goal, but I also want to highlight the impact of changing climate on this extreme environment to highlight the pressing need to change how we live our lives and to promote sustainable growth.

“2,000 years of glacier growth has receded in the Himalayas in little over 20 years and to see the change of this first hand and the effects it has on the local communities highlights the pressing need around the globe to continue to address climate change.”