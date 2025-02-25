York ready to build on historic past with exciting plan for the future: Steve Secker

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after years of waiting, debating and sometimes losing hope, this month will be a landmark month in the city’s history as it finally adopts a new plan for city development.

Although it will go to review straight away, the Local Plan gives those operating in the city hope that there will be a plan. On this, City of York Council is to be congratulated, and any war stories of past disagreements left in the past where they belong.

The council will need to be in line with the regional mission set out by York and North Yorkshire mayor David Skaith and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority is focused on building thriving communities in the region and attracting new investment into the whole county.

The Government have made it clear many times, too, that their priority is growth. Changes to the National Planning Policy Framework to ease development were welcomed by Chambers of Commerce, as were plans for a New Towns Taskforce.

Recent appeal decisions and the Local Plan Inspectors Report highlight the problems caused by past under delivery of housing - and affordable housing in particular. The Governments priority for housing delivery identifies a requirement for over 1,217 houses per annum in York – significantly above the Local Plan figure of 822.

In addition, the national and international economic context within which the Plan was drafted and examined has significantly changed. These issues alone highlight the urgency for an immediate review of the Plan.

Collaboration between the private and public sector is at the core of what the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce does. The Planning Protocol, delivered in partnership between the Chamber with the City of York Council, sets out the changes needed in attitudes on both sides to achieve change for the city.

We wanted to create an agreement based on mutual respect, where both sides of the planning process are easier to operate. With service standards and commitments to improvement, this marks a landmark next step in planning in York.

The impact of our work goes deeper than the needs of developers, though. Our ongoing work between the planning authorities and developers in the region unlocks opportunities for growth that are desperately needed for York.

An acute office shortage and some of the most expensive house prices outside of London make York a difficult place to start a business or grow a family.

In my own sector, a shortage of retirement housing and an aging population only add to the problem, let alone the quality of housing and making sure those in the later stages of their lives have suitable properties to call home.

Positive relations between developers and the authority are essential to combatting some of these key challenges that face our communities, including creating affordable housing where over a third of households live in relative poverty in the city.

Do not be mistaken in thinking that not having a local plan has meant that growth has stalled.

Whether it be the development of York Central, one of the largest brownfield developments in England, or the progress on York Station Gateway and the anticipation of the Coney Street Riverside project, there are visionaries across the city keen to invest in modernising York.

We want a city in harmony with both its heritage status and one that can look to the future and move with it.

Without a plan, York has remained a titan in the North, beating national trends on growth and attracting talent from across the world.

With a plan in place, I cannot wait to see what the future might look like in this city.