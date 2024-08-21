York set to be home to 'biggest outdoor store in Europe' as Go Outdoors announces new shop opening
The new Go Outdoors store will open on August 23 at York’s Vangarde Shopping Park, with a “grand opening” weekend scheduled for September 7 and 8.
The record breaking store covers 125,000 sq. ft of space with over 380 brands featured, catering for outdoor activities including walking, camping, caravanning, watersports, running, fishing, horse riding and climbing.
The store has created 42 new jobs with 28 employees joining from the old GO Outdoors York store.
Lee Bagnall, CEO of GO Outdoors, said: “I am extremely excited and proud to open the biggest outdoor store in Europe.
“I am thrilled to be able to bring the very best brands, products and services to our customers in York, in our new game changing flagship store.”
The store will officially be opened by Go Outdoors brand ambassador and TV star Helen Skelton.
The opening weekend will feature demonstrations from brands such as Weber and Campingaz, with the opportunity to meet with brand experts from Garmin, Adidas Terrex, Hunter, Montane, The North Face and Thule.
Deb O'Donnell, centre manager at Vangarde Shopping Centre, said: “The new GO Outdoors store is a welcome addition to the Vangarde shopping centre.
"We are excited to open the doors to Europe’s biggest outdoor retail store and welcome our new customers to the GO Outdoors York store.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.