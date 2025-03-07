York to host major industry bodies in Heritage Geospatial Symposium

The leading supplier of laser scanning equipment will be hosting with speakers from industry experts and national bodies.

Leading figures from the heritage preservation and geospatial mapping sectors will be gathering in York this March as part of a major industry event.

RIEGL UK, a leading supplier of LiDAR scanning equipment, is hosting the Heritage Geospatial Symposium event on March 27, 2025, in the Hospitium, York.

The free event will explore how geospatial surveys and immersive tech are transforming heritage preservation and conservation efforts.

It will bring together leading voices in the UK’s heritage sector to discuss how best to map and preserve our historic sites.

Leading speakers from across the sector

Speakers at the Heritage Geospatial Symposium include:

Paul Bryan, BSc FRICS [Retired], formerly of English Heritage and Historic England : From Capture to Archive: Geospatial Survey in Heritage Applications

: From Capture to Archive: Geospatial Survey in Heritage Applications Andy Beardsley, Terra Measurement : 3D Geospatial Surveys & Cultural Heritage: Best Practices to Implementation

: 3D Geospatial Surveys & Cultural Heritage: Best Practices to Implementation Keith Challis, National Remote Sensing Coordinator for the National Trust : Geospatial Survey & Remote Sensing at National Trust: Beyond Measurement

: Geospatial Survey & Remote Sensing at National Trust: Beyond Measurement Kieron Niven, York University’s Department of Archaeology & ADS : Preserving and Documenting Geospatial Data at the ADS

: Preserving and Documenting Geospatial Data at the ADS James Earl, Founder of OR3D : From Scans to Simulations: Digitising Heritage with 3D and Immersive Tech

: From Scans to Simulations: Digitising Heritage with 3D and Immersive Tech Nikolaus Studnicka, Terrestrial Laser Scanner Business Manager for RIEGL Laser Measurement System GmbH: RIEGL Terrestrial Laser Scanning

Dave Foster, Managing Director of RIEGL UK Ltd, will also be looking at RIEGL Laser Scanning Equipment with a technical overview of RIEGL’s VZ-600i Terrestrial Laser Scanner.

Following the talks, there will be a chance to visit the Yorkshire Museum near the event venue and join the RIEGL team and other attendees at a social event.

Exploring the role of geospatial in heritage

Dave Foster, Managing Director of RIEGL UK Ltd said: “At this year’s RIEGL Symposium, attendees will have the chance to explore the significant role geospatial surveys play in preserving, managing, and engaging with cultural heritage.

“The presentations will cover a range of topics, including the critical importance of choosing the right technologies, adhering to established guidelines, and leveraging advanced techniques to enhance conservation efforts.

“All presentations will provide valuable insights into how technology is shaping the future of heritage preservation and visitor engagement.

“Attendees will gain practical knowledge on how to make informed decisions when working with geospatial survey data and how cutting-edge technologies are transforming the way we experience history.

“The team at RIEGL UK is really looking forward to welcoming you all to our heritage event.”

Editor Notes:RIEGL UK is a leading international manufacturer of cutting-edge LiDAR technology for airborne, mobile, terrestrial, industrial and unmanned laser scanning solutions.

RIEGL UK has produced laser scanners using Ultimate LiDAR™ systems commercially for more than 40 years and focuses on pulsed time-of-flight laser radar technology in multiple wavelengths.

Our UK office, located on the outskirts of York, is ideally situated to deliver the best training services throughout the UK and Ireland.

Contact details: For more information on the event, please contact Kate Singleton on [email protected] or [email protected].

Event details:Heritage Geospatial Symposium

Full details on how to book: https://www.riegl.co.uk/event-heritage-geospatial-symposium