A York-based businesses is set to expand, hire three people and safeguard nine jobs after receiving to a £60,000 loan delivered by Business Enterprise Fund (BEF).

In 2013, York-based Neo Walk, a manufacturer of designer walking sticks, was founded from Lyndsay Watterson's kitchen. Ms Watterson and her team at Neo Walk now send acrylic walking sticks to customers worldwide.

Ms Watterson faced the daunting challenge of battling MRSA after a medical procedure in 2007, resulting in irreparable damage to her left leg. Three years later, at age 43, she made the decision to have her leg amputated.

She quickly adapted to using a prosthetic leg and embarked on a journey of achievements, training to be a circus performer and participating in the 2012 Paralympics Opening Ceremony in London.

Lyndsay Watterson, founder of Neo Walk with Chris Conroy, investment manager at BEF.

As the sole director of Neo Walk, Ms Watterson steered the company toward international acclaim, selling the firm’s walking sticks exclusively through its website.

She said: “Life may present unexpected challenges, but it's in our power to turn them into opportunities. Neo Walk is not just about walking sticks; it's a symbol of resilience, individuality, and the limitless potential within us all.”

The company recent sought support from the BEF, which responded by delivering a £60,000 loan which was backed by the Recovery Loan Scheme. The four-week loan delivery process involved Ms Watterson working closely with Chris Conroy, investment manager at BEF.

The impact of this financial support extended beyond Neo Walk. It significantly boosted working capital, leading to the creation of one full-time job and two part-time positions, while also safeguarding nine existing jobs.

Chris Conroy, investment manager at BEF, said: “The investment reflects our commitment to supporting women-led businesses with the finance they need to start or grow their business and impact the communities they serve. Supporting Lyndsay and Neo Walk has been incredible.

"Lyndsay's tenacity and dedication to innovation is awe-inspiring. We are honoured to be a part of her remarkable journey and wish her every success as she continues to grow the business.”