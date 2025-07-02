York waste management firm celebrates 'monumental milestone' after huge growth in a decade
Waste brokerage business BusinessWaste.co.uk is the is the brainchild of David Adams and Mark Hall and in the past 10 years has grown to employ more than 100 people in York and is expected to record revenues of more than £23m this year.
Mr Hall said: “The ten year anniversary of Business Waste is a monumental milestone for everyone here. When we began the business back in 2015, the waste industry was completely different and we’ve seen such a transformation over the last decade.
“We feel that the dedicated staff we have, and our strong commitment to putting customers first have given us the foundations on which to keep our business strong and continue growing.”
Mr Adams said: “It would be impossible to celebrate our tenth anniversary without mentioning the pride I have for the development of individuals within our business. Over the last ten years, we have seen amazing growth, starting in just a tiny office with only three staff.”
