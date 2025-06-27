York's 47 Skin only Yorkshire company to make Sunday Times Top 100 fastest growing list

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

47 Skin, founded by businessman Nic Taylor, is the only Yorkshire firm to feature this year in the annual Sunday Times list.

It was placed 55th after reporting revenues of £10.6m – an 84 per cent annual increase.

The company’s performance fitted a national trend which saw health and fitness brands dominate the list. Glasgow-based activewear brand DFYNE took the top spot this year.

The business, which sells gym attire for men and women, enjoyed a more than 500 per cent increase in sales on average over the past three years.

It made nearly £67 million in sales in the year to May. In the number two spot is Healf, a London-based retailer selling health products from vitamins and minerals to fitness watches and sleep masks.

The company’s sales increased more than fivefold on average over the past three years, with it making £40 million in the latest year, the research found.

Other firms included in the top 20 that have tapped into the burgeoning demand for wellness include Ancient + Brave, a brand selling collagen and dietary supplements, and Rheal, a Sunderland-based superfoods retailer.

Sportswear brand Montirex and health-focused meal delivery firm Simmer Eats also clinched a spot in the annual list.

The Sunday Times 100 compiled the fourth annual list by examining sales growth figures across private companies – excluding those selling their own technology, which feature in a separate table.

Nala’s Baby, which sells skincare and haircare products for children and babies, was number 10 in the rankings having enjoyed sales growth of 175 per cent over the past three years.