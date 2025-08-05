York’s Mansion House: Results of refurbishment revealed

The results of refurbishments at York’s Mansion House have been revealed ahead of its reopening to the public.

The first phase of the £1.3m restoration has seen its roof and facade repaired, accessibility improved and rooms redecorated with the help of analysis from conservation specialists.

Richard Pollitt, the Mansion House’s manager and curator, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the works would help showcase one of York’s most important buildings to visitors.

York’s Lord Mayor Coun Martin Rowley said the building had to be sustainable and not be reserved for a privileged few as it was historically.

Mansion House Manager and Curator Richard Pollitt in the building's Banqueting Hall.

It comes ahead of Mansion House’s reopening to the public on Wednesday, August 6 after closing in November for the recently-completed first phase of works.

The Grade I-listed building is also set to host York’s yearly Georgian Festival which runs from Thursday, August 7 to Monday, August 11.

Mansion House is marking 300 years since construction on it began in 1725, lasting until 1732.

It was one of the earliest civic buildings built in the classical style in England and it is one of the oldest purpose-built mayoral residences in the country.

Railings outside York's Mansion House, in St Helen's Square, York, which are set to be painted red to match existing lanterns.

Mansion House was built to serve as the official residence of York’s lord mayors but holders of the civic office no longer live there.

It continues to serve as a working residence where lord mayors receive visitors and there are plans for office-holders to make more use of it.

The building is open to the public as a tourist attraction and hosts events such as the Georgian Festival along with private functions including weddings, conferences and performances.

Phase one of the restoration has seen Mansion House’s roof repaired to address rot and decay, with its external facade also renovated.

Those works, along with draught-proofing windows and upgrading insulation, has helped improve the building’s thermal and energy performance.

A new fully compliant fire and evacuation lift has also installed, making the building more accessible.

The Principal Staircase has also been redecorated and the walls of the Lord Mayor’s Drawing Room have also been repainted.

Dark red paint chosen for the walls of the Drawing Room was based on a fragment of original wallpaper found during the restoration.

New handmade textured wallpaper based on the fragment has been commissioned and is set to be hung in the Drawing Room by early October during the second phase of works.

A tour of the building ahead of its reopening on Wednesday heard the style of wallpaper was popular with the merchant classes during the 18th Century.

The redecoration of the Drawing Room and staircase follows extensive work analysing layers of paint so the original look of the house could be replicated.

The works have been overseen by Buttress Architects and building contractor Birch.

They are set to continue work on the building during the second phase of refurbishments which are due to begin this month.

Lighting is set to be installed in the passageway leading from outside the Mansion House, in St Helen’s Square, to the Guildhall as part of the next round of works.

Brick and stone work is set to be repointed and repaired while render on the north-facing wall is also set to be stabilised and cleaned.

Works on the roof will also be completed and railings at the front of the building are set to be repainted in red as they were originally.

The restoration of Mansion House is set to be fully completed by December.

Buttress’ Senior Architect Hannah Bellerby, who has led the works, told LDRS reaching the end of the first phase was brilliant.

The senior architect said: “We’ve faced some challenges along the way, including with the stonework repairs though York Minster was able to provide us with the stone.”

Mansion House Manager and Curator Mr Pollitt said he looked forward to the building feeling alive and vibrant when the public are allowed back in.

The manager said: “We’re now in a position where unlike a lot of historic buildings we have wheelchair access across every floor.

“Mansion House’s importance has been forgotten, some really important decisions were made here and these works have helped to protect it for York’s residents who the building belongs to.”

Lord Mayor Coun Rowley said the works would help the building perform its modern role.

The Conservative lord mayor said: “Mansion House has been isolated from the people over the centuries because it was used as a residence.

“It can’t just sit here and be used by the privileged, it’s got to be a sustainable working residence and I hope I’ll be able to come and go and people will see me wandering around from room to room.”

Coun Pete Kilbane, York Council’s deputy leader and culture spokesperson, said it was great to keep a heritage asset maintained for future generations.