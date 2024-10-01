York’s Museum Gardens: Options considered following Shed Sheven show noise complaints

Changes to dealing with noise from concerts at York’s Museum Gardens are being considered following a complaint about a show featuring Shed Seven in July.

A York Council licensing hearing decided against further action following the complaint from Andrew Dickinson but asked York Museum Trust to consider ways that noise could be managed better.

Trust representative Michelle Hazelwood told councillors they had worked to ensure the concert complied with noise limits and they would look to learn from it when staging future concerts.

But Mr Dickinson, of Westminster Road in Clifton, said the noise had stopped him and other residents from sitting in their gardens while also distressing his autistic son.

The entrance to York's Museum Gardens, in Museum Street, York.

The decision to take no further action against the complaint comes follows Mr Dickinson’s application to review York Museum Trust’s licence which regulates its holding of outdoor events.

The application followed three days of concerts from Thursday, July 18 to Saturday, July 20, the first of which featured solo performer Jack Savoretti.

Shed Seven, originally from York, played on the Friday and Saturday as part of a homecoming event to mark their 30th anniversary.

Councillors heard on Monday, September 30 that noise levels had been monitored throughout both the concerts and sound checks beforehand.

They heard adjustments to ensure noise levels met the 65db limit.

Councillors also heard although noise levels had at times gone one or two decibels levels above the limit, it would not have been audible and therefore did not breach limits.

They heard that two comments had been submitted supporting Mr Dickinson’s bid to get the licence review but 22 had been lodged backing the trust.

Ms Hazelwood told councillors the trust had not received any complaints about other events at Museum Gardens including the yearly York Proms which also feature fireworks displays.

But she added the trust was looking at repositioning the stage during future concerts to direct noise away from residential areas and changing how it informs residents who may be affected.

The trust’s representative said: “This premises has hosted many events for many years without cause for concern or complaint.

“The charity has a responsibility both to its consumers and to support residents who live cheek by jowl with the venue and a huge amount of work into making sure that could be achieved.

“My clients aren’t complacent and they’re already thinking about changes including the position of the stage.”

But Mr Dickinson said that noise and particularly lower frequency sounds which travel further still disturbed him, his neighbours and his son.

He added the limits had failed to take the effect noise could have on those like his son who are hypersensitive to noise.

The resident said: “These events took place on a balmy summer’s day when residents wanted to relax and enjoy their peace, but I had to leave my property.

“We have an autistic child who was badly affected by this, he showed signs of agitation and stress.

“It seems to be that for disabled people who are more affected by this that it’s just hard luck.”