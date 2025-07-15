York's new hub for hair & beauty professionals opens its doors

A new salon concept for hair, beauty and wellness professionals has opened in the heart of York. Following a three-month, £1 million renovation, Phenix Salon Suites is now open at 1 Micklegate, home to 26 stylish suites for local hairdressers, beauticians and wellness experts.

A new and unique workspace championing independence, community and creativity, Phenix Salon Suites offers entrepreneurs a flexible and customisable suite to run their business from, with a rolling monthly contract and weekly rental payment that includes all bills.

Every suite freelancer receives free access to a communal kitchen area, laundry facilities and WCs along with mentoring and marketing support from Phenix’s industry experts.

Each salon suite is well-equipped with a styling chair, sink, storage cabinet, climate control and Wi-Fi, with white walls providing a blank canvas for freelancers to personalise their environment exactly as they’d like. 24/7 access means businesses can work any time they like.

This central York location marks Phenix Salon Suites’ sixth UK opening following successful launches in Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Liverpool and Derby. These locations have positively impacted local footfall by up to 5,000 per month, while enabling businesses to operate from a welcoming space in central locations without the hassle of a long-term contract.

John Gillespie, UK & Europe Managing Director of Phenix Salon Suites says:

"We're absolutely thrilled to open our very first location in Yorkshire, right here in the beautiful city of York with its vibrant community of talented hair, beauty and wellness professionals.

“We know that rising costs make it a challenging time for independent professionals and that's why our concept is making such an impact, offering total flexibility to help entrepreneurs achieve their ambitions on their own terms. From hairdressers and barbers, to nail technicians, aestheticians and tattoo artists, the full spectrum is represented here. In today’s fast-paced market, the freedom to customise your workspace and manage your own schedule is invaluable.

“The response to our arrival in York has been very positive, one of our best ever in fact, with over half of the suites reserved before opening. There’s a fantastic community spirit in the building already and we can’t wait to welcome more like-minded professionals and support them to grow their businesses.”