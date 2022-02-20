Andrew Scholey started his journey in the trade as a prototyping technician in Sheffield-based AME workshop and, after 14 years, he has been welcomed back as the company’s first technical sales manager.

The firm says that Mr Scholey’s appointment is a key strategic one for the AME-3D’s ambitious growth plans because he is “not only a familiar face for the team but brings with him 14 years of technical sales insight”.

An investment of £750,000 has enabled the company to secure Mr Scholey, it says.

Andrew Scholey at AME-3D.

Mr Scholey said: “It’s like coming home, but a home that has evolved into a new house.

“Walls have literally been knocked down and nothing is where it used to be, but even with the new faces there’s still the same collaborative team spirit I remember.

“When I heard from AME’s managing director, Rich Proctor, that the production side of the business was getting their own brand and were looking for someone to lead their technical sales, I knew it was time to return to my roots. The opportunity to return combined with the chance to take responsibility to grow the business in-line with its ambitions plans, is what sealed the deal for me.

"It feels like the best of AME has been harnessed and sent on a new journey that we previously only dreamed of.”

AME-3D is the new 3D printing and low volume production brand of the South Yorkshire-based AME Group, a product development consultancy with more than 20 years of experience.

The new brand, which has worked with the likes of works with the likes of Unilever, offers 3D printed parts, product prototypes, small batch production runs and direct manufacturing.

Mr Proctor, AME-3D’s managing director, said: “Andrew joins us at a pivotal moment in our strategy. It’s been nice to see how our veterans seamlessly welcomed Andrew back.

“Andrew’s technical selling know-how gained over the last 14 years is an important addition to our team, as it will empower us to service a broad range of production, manufacturing, and product development customers.