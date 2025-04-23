Yorkshire affordable house builder appoints new QS to support growth

Yorkshire affordable house builder Adderstone Living has appointed a new quantity surveyor as it continues to invest in developing client services and expanding its operations. Yorkshire affordable house builder Adderstone Living has appointed a new quantity surveyor as it continues to invest in developing client services and expanding its operations.

Jordan Priest will be involved with QS work and procurement management on developments throughout the Yorkshire region, including current new build projects for social housing provider Karbon Homes in East Cowton and Swinton.

Liaising with customers, subcontractors and material suppliers will be among key tasks as Jordan, who brings over 10 years’ industry experience and expertise to the role, and the regional management team develop the Adderstone Living brand across the county, securing the company’s position as the developer of choice for both social housing providers and the supply chain.

Jordan’s appointment follows the recent opening of Adderstone Living’s Yorkshire regional office in Carrwood Park on the outskirts of Leeds, where he will be based.

Currently employing 40 people, the company is investing in skills and talent to meet strong demand from local authorities and housing associations for its ‘land-led’ solutions. These include sourcing suitable land, scheme design and securing planning permission to enable quality homes to be delivered.

Regional director Rick Long said Adderstone Living is ramping up its operations, continuing to expand into Yorkshire, where strong demand for good quality affordable housing is delivering growth.

He said: “This is a further key appointment for our busy Yorkshire operations. We have a strong pipeline of work, which we see as key to attracting the best talent. Jordan’s appointment represents a positive move as we invest in resources to meet the demand going forward from our expanding client base.”

