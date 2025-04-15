Yorkshire agency expands global reach with U.S. client win

Yorkshire-based independent performance marketing agency Green Ginger Digital has been selected by New York-based fashion and lifestyle retailer Madison’s Niche to lead its performance marketing strategy. The partnership represents a significant step for Green Ginger Digital as it expands its international client base.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Madison’s Niche is a boutique eCommerce brand known for its carefully curated collection of women’s clothing, home décor, gifts, baby products and accessories.

With premium brands such as Free People, French Connection and Lilla P in its portfolio, the retailer is focused on scaling its online sales, targeting 20% year-on-year growth at a 4:1 return on ad spend (ROAS). Beverley-headquartered Green Ginger Digital was chosen for its proven track record in delivering growth-focused, data-driven performance marketing strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madison’s Niche required a more sophisticated and strategic approach across Paid Search and Paid Social, moving away from a legacy setup overly reliant on Performance Max and bulked product campaigns.

The Green Ginger Digital team

Emily Falkingham, Co-founder and Performance Marketing Director at Green Ginger Digital, said: “We’re looking forward to supporting Jen and the Madison’s Niche team as they scale. This is a great example of how a UK agency can deliver strategic and agile support to ambitious international retailers. We’ve already generated strong forecasts, and now we’re focused on making them a reality.”