Yorkshire agency expands global reach with U.S. client win

By Lauren Etherington
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 09:12 BST
Yorkshire-based independent performance marketing agency Green Ginger Digital has been selected by New York-based fashion and lifestyle retailer Madison’s Niche to lead its performance marketing strategy. The partnership represents a significant step for Green Ginger Digital as it expands its international client base.

Madison’s Niche is a boutique eCommerce brand known for its carefully curated collection of women’s clothing, home décor, gifts, baby products and accessories.

With premium brands such as Free People, French Connection and Lilla P in its portfolio, the retailer is focused on scaling its online sales, targeting 20% year-on-year growth at a 4:1 return on ad spend (ROAS). Beverley-headquartered Green Ginger Digital was chosen for its proven track record in delivering growth-focused, data-driven performance marketing strategies.

Madison’s Niche required a more sophisticated and strategic approach across Paid Search and Paid Social, moving away from a legacy setup overly reliant on Performance Max and bulked product campaigns.

The Green Ginger Digital teamThe Green Ginger Digital team
Emily Falkingham, Co-founder and Performance Marketing Director at Green Ginger Digital, said: “We’re looking forward to supporting Jen and the Madison’s Niche team as they scale. This is a great example of how a UK agency can deliver strategic and agile support to ambitious international retailers. We’ve already generated strong forecasts, and now we’re focused on making them a reality.”

Jennifer Roman, Director of Marketing & E-commerce at Madison’s Niche, added: “Green Ginger’s insight and strategy gave us confidence from day one. We’re thrilled to be partnering with a team that understands our growth goals and brings fresh energy to our performance channels.”

