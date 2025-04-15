Yorkshire agency expands global reach with U.S. client win
Madison’s Niche is a boutique eCommerce brand known for its carefully curated collection of women’s clothing, home décor, gifts, baby products and accessories.
With premium brands such as Free People, French Connection and Lilla P in its portfolio, the retailer is focused on scaling its online sales, targeting 20% year-on-year growth at a 4:1 return on ad spend (ROAS). Beverley-headquartered Green Ginger Digital was chosen for its proven track record in delivering growth-focused, data-driven performance marketing strategies.
Madison’s Niche required a more sophisticated and strategic approach across Paid Search and Paid Social, moving away from a legacy setup overly reliant on Performance Max and bulked product campaigns.
Emily Falkingham, Co-founder and Performance Marketing Director at Green Ginger Digital, said: “We’re looking forward to supporting Jen and the Madison’s Niche team as they scale. This is a great example of how a UK agency can deliver strategic and agile support to ambitious international retailers. We’ve already generated strong forecasts, and now we’re focused on making them a reality.”
Jennifer Roman, Director of Marketing & E-commerce at Madison’s Niche, added: “Green Ginger’s insight and strategy gave us confidence from day one. We’re thrilled to be partnering with a team that understands our growth goals and brings fresh energy to our performance channels.”