Yorkshire AI firm IntelliAM on course to more than double recurring revenues after first year in business

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinnington-based IntelliAM has posted its unaudited financial results for the year to March 31, 2025.

The firm has come out of the maintenance engineering and asset management specialist 53North which serves half of the world’s top 12 food and beverage groups with major customers including ADM, Mars, Müller and Weetabix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IntelliAM acquired 53North last July after becoming publicly listed and raising £5m from an IPO.

Tom Clayton of IntelliAM

The actual results for the nine months of trading as a group showed revenue of £3.2m and an adjusted EBITDA loss of £157,000. Illustrative results said that if the acquisition had occurred at the start of April 2024, revenue would have been £3.9m and the EBITDA loss £25,000.

IntelliAM said annual recurring revenue increased from £60,000 to £810,000 for the period and it is expected to grow to £2m in the current financial year.

The report said: “The company is confident that it has sufficient cash resources to invest in the business and achieve its financial goals. Revenue growth expected to be in the range of 75 to 90 per cent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive Officer Tom Clayton said: "The past financial year has been pivotal for the company.

"The successful completion of our IPO, the acquisition of 53 Degrees North Engineering and the growing adoption of our AI and machine learning platforms by major industrial players have provided a firm basis for our future growth.

"We continue to build momentum with our AI-driven technology. which is driving a much enhanced customer proposition which in turn is rapidly growing our recurring revenue streams.

"We have a strong pipeline of revenue opportunities, both domestically and internationally, and we look forward to the period ahead with confidence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, the company announced an unnamed “high-quality food manufacturer” in America has signed an order to use its platform services and sensor supplies at three of its sites for an initial 12 months. It has also entered into a formal agreement with US-based hardware innovator Connection Technology Center Inc to help scale its operations in the US.

The firm has also signed a letter of intent with SKF, the world's largest bearing and lubrication systems manufacturer, and will co-host a conference with the company in September “for some of the top food and beverage manufacturers to showcase the future go-to-market approach”.

The trading update added: “IntelliAM has strong relationships with top food & beverage companies, including five out of the top 10, and we continue to build our client base with exciting client wins such as Hovis and a global leader in beverage alcohol.

"The platform has already demonstrated significant efficiency gains with one customer improving Overall Equipment Effectiveness by 10 per cent across the entirety of one of its lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad