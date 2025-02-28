Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes the data merely reaffirms what we already believe. But the real breakthroughs come when the data contradicts everything that we thought was true.

Our latest experiment at Yorkshire AI Labs? Football analytics. We crunched ten years of English Premier League (EPL) data, expecting to find that match outcomes were driven by team quality, tactics, or in-game statistics like half-time scores or red cards. Instead, the AI pointed to a single, unexpected factor as the most powerful predictor of a result: the referee.

Yes, the referee. More important than a team leading at half-time. More reliable than playing home or away. Even more important than the number of red cards issued in a game. Some referees tended to award more penalties. Others issued fewer red cards. Some allowed games to flow, to the benefit of attacking sides, while others tightened up the game, to the benefit of defensively constructed teams. Over ten years of EPL data, the most undervalued yet significant variable was the referee.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (left) complains to referee Michael Oliver during a Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

This discovery reminded me of Moneyball, the story of how Billy Beane – my former neighbour in California – used statistics to revolutionise baseball. Baseball scouts once focused on intangibles like ‘a natural swing’ or ‘good mechanics’. Beane put aside gut instinct and crunched the numbers. What he found was shocking: the players who actually won games weren’t the ones teams were spending millions on. By focusing on undervalued metrics like on-base percentage – ignored by traditional scouts – he built a winning team on a fraction of his competitors’ budgets.

It is the same with football, business, and beyond. AI is not for validating what you think you know; it is for uncovering the concealed truths that you never imagined.

Before AI, there was big data, and big data alone has been reshaping industries for years.

Consider Target, the US retailer whose data scientists discovered that women buying unscented lotion, magnesium supplements, and cotton balls were often in the early stages of pregnancy. One day, a furious father stormed into a Target store demanding to know why his 16-year-old daughter was receiving pregnancy-related promotions. The store manager apologised, but later, the father called back. It turned out Target knew his daughter was pregnant before he did.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th December 2023

It sounds like an urban legend, but its not: buying champagne, nappies, and razors together at the supermarket flags you as a potential thief. Yet, this quirky insight emerged when Tesco harnessed the power of data analytics. The retail giant discovered that this particular shopping combination often correlated with stolen credit cards, illustrating how seemingly unrelated behaviours can reveal deeper patterns. Its a stark reminder that in today’s world, whether we’re comfortable with it or not, every swipe, click, and purchase paints a detailed picture of who we are – and businesses that tap into this data hold enormous power to predict and influence our decisions.

This is where AI is heading: not just in retailing or sports, but in predicting machine breakdowns in factories, diagnosing diseases before symptoms appear, and even forecasting economic downturns before they happen.

The UK must take AI seriously before it runs away from us. Yorkshire has the brains, the talent, and the industrial base to take a lead on artificial intelligence. But too many UK businesses are hesitating, while the world around us gets on with it. AI represents the Moneyball moment for British business, enabling us to outwit, outplay, and outcompete larger competitors through smarter, data-led decision-making.

Football clubs, like many businesses, think they understand what matters – until AI proves them wrong. Our referee experiment was a very small example. Imagine what we could achieve if we applied the same AI-driven insights to manufacturing, healthcare, or government spending.

When we ran further analysis on the importance of referees over the 10-year period, we discovered something unexpected. Before VAR, referees were the fourth most important variable behind the home team, away team, and half-time result.

But since the introduction of VAR, referees have become the most influential factor in determining match outcomes. This was not what we anticipated.

It serves as a reminder that, despite the evolution of technology, the human elements – such as the choices made by a referee – remain fundamental to the game. This insight also underscores the broader lesson: data doesn’t just answer questions; it challenges assumptions and reveals new layers of complexity.

The future belongs to those who understand that data is everything. The question is whether the UK will seize this moment, or sit and watch from the sidelines?

The data is here. The tools are ready. The question is no longer whether AI will transform industries; its whether we’ll be the ones leading the charge or watching from the sidelines.

The choice is ours.