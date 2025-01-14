Yorkshire and Humber business confidence improves at end of 2024 - NatWest Growth Tracker

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to NatWest’s research, local firms recorded stronger growth expectations than those seen in almost all of the other 11 monitored UK regions and nations.

The pick-up in optimism also coincided with stronger selling price increases, despite cost pressures abating. Meanwhile, demand conditions showed some stability, with the level of new incoming orders broadly unchanged since November.

The headline Yorkshire & Humber PMI Business Activity Index – a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of the region’s manufacturing and service sectors – increased in December to 49.2.

December saw a notable improvement in business confidence across Yorkshire and the Humber, according to NatWest’s latest Growth Tracker for the region. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 26th March 2024.

While this signalled a drop in the level of private sector output compared to the previous month, the decline was only marginal overall and slower than that implied by the November figure (48.0).

Malcolm Buchanan, chair of the NatWest North Regional Board, said: "The UK economy appeared to lose a bit of steam as 2024 came to an end – a reflection of what's happening more broadly at the regional level – but there were still plenty of positives to take from the Yorkshire & Humber survey.

“For starters, business confidence improved strongly, with the region recording growth expectations for 2025 which were among the strongest seen across the UK.

“A softening of cost pressures in tandem with faster output price increases is also good news from a corporate earnings perspective. However, it appears the local labour market's resilience has been broken, with employment falling for the first time in three months. Although, by comparison to those at the UK level, job losses were only modest."

Private sector companies in Yorkshire and the Humber registered a robust level of business confidence in December, with year-ahead growth expectations improved markedly.

The region's private sector firms were among the strongest of the 12 monitored UK nations and regions. Only the East Midlands and London saw greater levels of optimism than that seen locally.

According to surveyed companies, hopes of improved demand conditions, a pick-up in the construction sector and investment plans underpinned positive forecasts.

