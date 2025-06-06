Yorkshire and Humber construction sector showing cautious but optimistic growth, says report

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent construction and property consultant posted a revised tender price forecast of three per cent for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting what it described as a “circumspent but steady outlook”.

According to the report, construction in Leeds and West Yorkshire remains strong, driven by public, infrastructure, residential and commercial investment.

The report cited key stakeholders in the local sector including Leeds City Council, Network Rail and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which are funding major projects such as the Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway, Bradford City Centre transport programme and York Central Gateway.

Paul McGouran, partner at RLB Yorkshire & Humber, said, “Yorkshire & Humber has seen steady growth and is poised for continued activity, driven by major projects and a focus on sustainability.

“However, economic headwinds and cautious business sentiment might temper growth in the region.”

In recent months, regeneration efforts have continued around Leeds’ industrial edges, including Skelton Lane – soon home to Microsoft’s 48-acre hyperscale data centre and part of the wider East Leeds Extension, which will deliver 3,000+ homes, schools and green space.

High-rise residential schemes also look set to reshape the city’s skyline, with other long-paused developments in Yorkshire such as the £1bn Eastgate Quarter and Scarborough Group’s 270-acre Flaxby Golf Course site showing “renewed momentum”, according to RBL UK.

RBL UK’s report also stated that macro-economic events, including the US imposition and relaxation of tariffs, have dampened investment confidence, with knock-on effects in UK construction.

It added, however, that there is “cautious optimism” in the sector ahead of the Spending Review on 11 June.