Yorkshire and Humber Healthcare Alliance is one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK

Yorkshire and Humber Healthcare Alliance has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK. It has two locations – both of which are in Leeds.

There are 966 home care groups and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the UK have received an award from the leading home care reviews site, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find home care that is right for their needs, location and budget.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help and support with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

In 2022, there were around 12.7 million people aged 65 or over in the UK, making up 19% of the population. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072 this could rise to 22.1 million people, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial in helping people find care as they are based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions. This has led to home care providers, which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes, to become fundamental to health and social care in Britain.

“Yorkshire and Humber Healthcare Alliance has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group! It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK.

“Our reviews and awards are a crucial source of information for people looking for good quality home care and provide a vital insight into the standard and kind of care given by providers.”

Collin Masvaure, Registered Manager at Yorkshire and Humber Healthcare Alliance, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been recognised as one of the Top 20 Home Care Groups in the UK by homecare.co.uk. This award is based on the heartfelt reviews from the people we support and their families — and it’s a true reflection of the compassionate, high-quality care our team delivers every day.

“This award means so much to our team. Our dedicated care professionals take pride in delivering care that goes beyond basic needs — they build meaningful relationships and help individuals live full, independent lives in the comfort of their own homes.

“As we continue to grow and serve more people across our communities, this award fuels our ongoing mission to provide quality homecare that empowers individuals and supports them to thrive at home. We are honoured to be recognised, and we look forward to sharing this news with our local area.”

To see Yorkshire and Humber Healthcare Alliance’s reviews go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/groups/profile.cfm/id/65432249136#reviews

Please follow this link for the full list of winners