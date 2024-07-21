Yorkshire and North East firms urged to join business accelerator programme

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 2500 places will be available for free to entrepreneurs including places at the hub which is based in The Lumen, Newcastle.

NatWest Group is the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain, banking around one in five businesses under two years old. The bank’s Accelerator programme was recently ranked as the third best start-up hub in Europe for networking.

Alex Malley, 32, and Jenny McFadden, 27, are co-founders of Pretty Mama. The Newcastle-based business is a disruptive breastfeeding and maternity fashion brand aimed at empowering mothers on their nursing journey.

Alex Malley, left, and Jenny McFadden of Pretty Mama. Photo: Marie Harkness

They joined the Newcastle Accelerator in September 2023.

Ms McFadden said: “Since being on the programme, we have learned that there is so much business help for SMEs and, the hub team are willing to share contacts with entrepreneurs to help achieve their business goals.

"Over the past year, our business has benefitted from the programme because we have been surrounded by the right people.

"We have made connections with other entrepreneurs within the cohort and externally to scale our company.”

Support from the accelerator programme includes expert coaching, access to a wide network of like-minded peers, and a programme of thought leadership and events.

Ben Russell, 38, is the managing director of Integrity Energy Solutions (IES) - an award winning, electrical contractor with a dedicated focus on the green, sustainable, and renewable energy sectors.

Mr Russell joined the Accelerator in March 2023.

He said: “Through the one-to-one coaching programme, IES have been able to develop key aspects of the business and most importantly it has provided accountability to deliver.

"As a result, IES have gained access to new markets through the implementation of a strong marketing strategy and an internal CRM System allowing us to build a stronger reputation in the market.

“The NatWest Accelerator has pushed us be better and to track goal setting and objective progress resulting in us scaling the business and achieving more revenue.”

The programme is free for participating businesses and entrepreneurs do not need to give up any equity in their business to take part.

NatWest operates 13 physical and digital accelerators across the UK, including in Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Birgmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Applications for the next intake closes on Friday, August 16.

Sophie Gowling, accelerator manager, said: “The North East is home to many innovative and exciting new businesses, and we recognise the importance of providing expert support to help them grow.”

Nickie Kilkenny, accelerator community manager, added: “Businesses in our Accelerator will be not only have access to our regional ecosystem but will also benefit from our wider accelerator network as part of our ambition to recruit 2,500 businesses onto our accelerators.”

As part of NatWest’s continued support of the local business ecosystem, Heidi Simpson has been appointed as Regional Enterprise Director.