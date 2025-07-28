Yorkshire and the Humber firms supported with £202m from British Business Bank

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over £200m of lending has been provided to both the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber regions, with the latter receiving £202m across 1,052 facilities.

The scheme has also supported a range of industry sectors throughout the UK. This includes over £368m for manufacturing, over £366m to wholesale and retail, and over £234m to the construction sector.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for small business, said: “As part of our Plan for Change we are committed to breaking down the barriers SMEs face when starting and scaling up, to create jobs and further boost the economy.

Yorkshire and the Humber has received £202m in total from the British Business Bank's Growth Guarantee Scheme. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“This is an important milestone for the Growth Guarantee Scheme which plays a key role in helping us achieve this, by providing vital access to finance for smaller businesses right across the UK.”

The Growth Guarantee Scheme is designed to support access to finance for UK smaller businesses which are aiming to invest and grow.

Launched on 1 July 2024, the scheme offers products including term loans, overdrafts, asset finance, invoice finance and asset-based lending. It supports facility sizes of up to £2m and provides the lender with a 70 per cent government-backed guarantee.

Reinald de Monchy, chief banking officer at the British Business Bank, said: “This milestone is a demonstration of the important work done by the 50 plus delivery partners who have signed up to the Growth Guarantee Scheme, since its launch in July 2024.

“In particular, it is fantastic to see how much lending has been provided to firms under five years old, and the diversity of sectors supported.

“The Government’s recent Spending Review will provide the scheme with funding until March 2030, and we are excited to see the additional impact it can generate for smaller businesses across the UK.”

Stefan Wolvaardt, chief financial officer at Simply Asset Finance, added: “With the government setting ambitious growth targets, injecting further funding into the system was crucial if we are to help SMEs across the UK achieve their potential.

“This is very welcome and we’re proud to be working alongside the British Business Bank to help deliver the Growth Guarantee Scheme.”

The announcement comes as many businesses are beginning to face the challenges brought on by last year’s Autumn Budget, when Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced an increase to employer national insurance contributions and a rise in the minimum wage.

Business advisory specialist FRP last week predicted further trouble for companies due to the changes.

In a statement issued alongside its results, the firm said: “Many UK companies that were already facing cost pressures – inflation, debt service – will face further financial difficulties following the Autumn 2024 Budget, as the new minimum wage and increased employers' National Insurance contribution begin to take effect.”

Labour-backing think thanks, Renaissance and Progressive Britain, also last week released a report calling for more support for small businesses.