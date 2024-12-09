Yorkshire and the Humber sees drop in insolvency-related activity

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Insolvency-related activities fell sharply across the country in November, according to the latest research from the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body, R3.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, insolvency-related activities, which includes liquidator and administrator appointments and creditors’ meetings, were down by almost a third, falling from 309 in October to 220 in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While insolvency-related activities decreased in November, R3’s analysis – which is based on data from business intelligence and credit checking provider Creditsafe – also revealed a decrease in the number of start-ups across the country in the same month.

The Leeds Skyline from Holbeck 13 August 2020. Picture Bruce Rollinson

In Yorkshire and the Humber, there was a 16 per cent decline in the number of start-ups, at 3,843, compared with 4,570 in October.

Northern Ireland saw the highest percentage decrease in entrepreneurial activity with a fall of 28 per cent, while the South West saw a drop of 22 per cent.

Dave Broadbent, chair of R3 in Yorkshire and partner at Begbies Traynor in York and Teesside, said the figures were representative of broader themes in the buisness world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The fall in the numbers of start-ups is concerning, and is likely to be an extension of the general business confidence plunge that we have witnessed in the aftermath of the Autumn Budget.

“While entrepreneurs and businesses take time to absorb the consequences of the Budget for their future plans, the hope is that announcements early in 2025 on tax reform, industrial strategy and infrastructure may help boost growth and provide a lift to start-up numbers too.”

“In the meantime, for businesses facing financial problems, whether as a result of the Chancellor’s Budget announcements or otherwise, we would always urge them to seek advice from qualified professionals to achieve the most positive outcome possible.”

Insolvency-related activities dropped across every English region as well in Northern Ireland, which saw a 53 per cent fall, according to the figures from R3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of all UK regions, only Scotland saw an increase, reporting a nine per cent rise in insolvency-related activity.

Outside of Greater London, the North West had the highest number last month, at 382.

The figure for the North West, however, was down 13 per cent on the previous month.

R3 is the trade association for the UK’s insolvency, restructuring, advisory, and turnaround professionals.