Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Deadline approaches for nominating stars of the future

Time is running out to nominate apprentices and their training teams for awards celebrating their contributions.

The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World is once again running its annual Apprenticeship Awards, with separate events taking place in the coming months in South, West, East and North Yorkshire.

The deadline for nominating potential winners in the South and West Yorkshire events falls this Wednesday in advance of the two ceremonies taking place in early May.

The first event to take place will be the West Yorkshire awards which will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on May 1.

The South Yorkshire apprenticeship awards are returning in May. Picture: Alex Roebuck

The South Yorkshire event will be held at Sheffield United Football Club the following week on May 8.

Nominations are also open for the East and North Yorkshire awards, with a deadline of April 23 for nominations.

Each event features 14 award categories designed to celebrate the outstanding apprenticeship network across its specific region. The categories cover a range of different sectors such as construction, engineering and professional services, while there are also awards for the best employers and mentors in the field of apprenticeships.

A National World spokesperson said: “These sell-out occasions attract hundreds of attendees, including apprentices, training providers, and businesses running apprenticeship programs.

"Winning an award not only enhances an apprentice's achievements, but also significantly improves their future career prospects. For employers, receiving recognition underscores their dedication to nurturing young talent and building a skilled workforce.

"These annual events highlights the achievements of apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them – from training providers to employers. The campaign encourages entries from across the region, with winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony.”