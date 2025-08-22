Yorkshire bakery celebrates 140yr anniversary

Last weekend saw Cooplands bakery in Scarborough celebrate 140yrs of business. Since opening back in 1885 as a pork pie butcher and pie maker, in Scarborough, the bakery has grown to 154 shops across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottingham and the Northeast.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent accolades in the run up to their anniversary include winning a Great Taste Award for their pork pies in 2023, and they have been shortlisted for the Bakery Industry awards taking place in October, for Craft Bakery Business of the Year and The Rising Star award for NPD manager, Emily Anderson.

Caroline Jones, Customer & Marketing Director added, “140 years is a significant milestone for us, since the original bakery in Scarborough, we have developed into a craft bakery with 2 manufacturing sites and over 150 shops, which are firmly part of their communities. It was important we marked this milestone celebrating with colleagues and customers. We have had a month of activity in our shops, where we have been celebrating with colleagues, we did a random draw and gave 140 of our colleagues an extra days holiday, and it has all culminated in the last two days of activity. Our shops have been celebrating by dressing up, getting out into their local communities, and we have had 2 days of celebration in Scarborough, where we had our very first shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have been out in Scarborough serving up delicious treats and our famous cheese straws for customers to try, running a spin the wheel competition, and walking down the High Street with a giant walking talking Victoria sponge cake!

Cooplands celebrate with a walking talking Victoria sponge cake