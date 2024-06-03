Yorkshire-based brewer Little Valley sold to fellow Yorkshire firm Great Newsome Brewery

Little Valley based in Cragg Vale, West Yorkshire was set up in 2005 by Dutch master brewer Wim van der Spek and his English partner Sue Cooper. The firm quickly became known for a continental slant on its beers.

The pair, who first met while cycling in South Asia and the Middle East, said they were “delighted” to be passing on the business to a fellow Yorkshire firm.

Great Newsome, the company buying Little Valley, is an award-winning microbrewery based on the Hodgson family farm in Winestead near Hull.

Left to Right: James Hodgson, Wim van der Spek, Donna Hodgson, Matthew Hodgson, Sue Cooper. Photo by Jerome Ellerby.

Matthew Hodgson, director at Great Newsome Brewery, said: “we are extremely excited to be carrying on the great work that Wim and Sue have done.

“Our intention is for it to be business as usual for fans and customers of Little Valley Brewery beers.

"The whole Great Newsome Brewery team is looking forward to brewing the fantastic Little Valley beers with the same passion that both Wim and Sue have.”

Great Newsome Brewery has won multiple World Beer Awards, and produces beers including Sleck Dust, Pricky Back Otchan and Frothingham Best.

The firm was founded solely by Mr Hodgson in 2007.

Little Valley owners Wim van der Spek and Sue Cooper said: "we're delighted to pass on the baton to another family owned, Yorkshire brewery.

“What impressed us about Great Newsome was their enthusiasm and commitment to ensuring that the Little Valley brewing brand remains organic.

“As one of the very few organic beer producers in the UK, it’s great to know our legacy will continue with Great Newsome.”

Figures released in April from the SIBA UK Brewery Tracker for the first quarter of the year showed that 38 breweries had closed across the country since the end of 2023.

The total number of active brewers across the country now stands at 1,777.

The North East region, which covers Yorkshire, saw the loss of five breweries, taking the total amount to 251.

The SIBA UK Brewery Tracker takes into account all brewery openings and closures to give an accurate picture of the number of active brewing businesses.

Year on year figures from the tracker showed a slightly more positive picture, with some regions seeing overall growth when compared to this time in 2023.

The East has had a particularly strong year with net growth of 11, with increases also recorded in the South East and South West regions of England.

However for the North East region, annual comparison showed a drop of 12.

Across the country, a net loss of 47 breweries was recorded during the year.

Andy Slee, SIBA chief executive, said in April: “Seeing a two per cent drop in the number of breweries in the UK is a small shift, but not the start to the year the industry had hoped for.

"As we look ahead to what promises to be a busy summer for pubs I’m hopeful we’ll see the dial swing into the positive as we did in Q2 2023.”