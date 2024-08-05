Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GW Power-Safe was established in Hull in 2014 by managing director Daniel Haley after he was made redundant from his job as an electrician.

Today, the firm offers a full range of renewable energy, mechanical and electrical solutions to public sector clients and businesses across all industries.

The company now employs a 37-strong team and is recruiting electricians, plumbers, gas and heating engineers, air conditioning engineers, renewables specialists and apprentices this year.

Daniel Haley TALKS at GW's tenth party.

Mr Haley said: “After leaving school and becoming an electrical apprentice at Hull College, I qualified as an electrician but when I was suddenly made redundant in my mid-20s, I decided the time was right to start my own business and GW Power-Safe was born.

"We now provide a full range of mechanical and electrical trades to all types of clients, as well as becoming a renewables specialist.

“As part of this we’re now working on solar, commercial battery and air source heat pump installations for public sector organisations such as NHS trusts and education establishments across the North of England.

"We also recently secured a place on the Crown Commercial Services’ renewables framework, which provides the public sector with decarbonisation services to support their carbon net zero strategies.

“This is already proving to be a big growth area for us which will result in double-digit revenue growth this year as our turnover reaches £12m.

"Our team is also growing in line with this and as well as recruiting up to 10 qualified and experienced engineers this year, we’re always committed to investing in apprentices.

"After I came into the industry as an apprentice, I know how important it is to invest in future talent. We already employ seven apprentices and will recruit another four in the coming months.”

Two years ago, Mr Haley co-founded C3 Group which provides sustainability consulting services to businesses around the UK, focussing on sustainable energy solutions, carbon reduction plans, feasibility studies, funding and net zero strategies.

C3 is headed up by Ash Wray and employs a team of four sustainability consultants and designers.

Mr Haley added: “Another area that’s driving growth has been the launch of C3 Group and its ability to collaborate with G3 Power-Safe to provide clients with an end-to-end solution, from design right through to delivery, for their decarbonisation needs.

"This also means that we’re increasingly securing work outside our East Yorkshire heartland and we’re now working on projects across the country, and this national focus will be key to our future growth.”

In recognition of his work in decarbonising buildings, as well as the success of both GW Power-Safe and C3 Group, Mr Haley was recently presented with an Octopus Energy Springboard Entrepreneur Award by Octopus co-founder Chris Hulatt.