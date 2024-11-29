Yorkshire-based business celebrates double awards for its pet insurance
While its budget-style pet Lifetime Annual product with monthly payment option has also been awarded Bronze at the UK Customer Experience Awards 2024 (UKCXATM24), which took place in London this October. Lifetime pet insurance offers the most comprehensive cover within the marketplace yet is typically the most expensive.
Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium, commented: “The Insurance Choice Awards are consumer voted, so this accolade is nothing short of testament to the hard work and dedication our team members put in every day, ensuring our customers and their beloved pets receive the best service and care.”
Jacqueline Dewey, CEO of Smart Money People, praised TIE, saying: “The Insurance Emporium has won Best Pet Insurance Provider, a well-deserved achievement that highlights its exceptional expertise and service across all its products. Customers frequently praise the ease of navigating its services and the friendly, helpful nature of the staff, especially when it comes to caring for our beloved pets.”
Winning Bronze at the UKCXATM24 shines a spotlight on the incredible journey behind the creation, development, and launch of TIE’s budget-style Lifetime product. It launched August 2023 with the vision of making Lifetime pet insurance accessible to more cat and dog owners in the UK who previously may not have been able to afford Lifetime insurance.
Martin continued: “This is the first time we’ve ever entered into a product development category, and we couldn’t be prouder to have walked away with a Bronze award. This award is a fantastic achievement and involves team members across every aspect of our small, but mighty business - it as much about the journey as it is about the result.”
Lifetime pet insurance products have historically been seen in the market as the most desirable, prestigious and expensive products . TIE’s budget-style Lifetime product has driven exceptional sales, suggesting it has been a challenger product.
For further information on The Insurance Emporium's award-winning pet insurance, see here: https://www.theinsuranceemporium.co.uk/products/pet