Yorkshire-based Deep Sea Electronics is sold to New York listed Generac Holdings

Global investment bank GCA Altium has an office in London

Global investment bank GCA Altium has advised Caledonia Quint Topco Limited, which trades as Deep Sea Electronics Limited (DSE) on its sale to Generac Holdings Inc, a New York listed designer and manufacturer of energy technology services.

DSE, founded in 1975, is headquartered in Hunmanby, Yorkshire, where all its products are manufactured. It also has a design team based in Mansfield.

The firm’s products are used globally to support public sector infrastructure projects as well as applications across industry sectors, including oil and gas, telecommunications, construction, power distribution and facilities management.

DSE employs more than 160 people with teams in North America, the Middle East and India. It operates globally, selling to more than 150 countries, both directly and through a distributor network.

Founded in 1959, Generac serves residential, light commercial, and industrial markets.

A spokesman said: "DSE was acquired by Caledonia in October 2018 and has grown strongly since then."

David Thomson, chief executive of DSE, said: “Caledonia has helped me to lay the foundations for DSE’s future growth by strengthening my team, supporting investments in new products and channels to market, and positioning DSE strategically for emerging opportunities in renewable and distributed power and microgrid generation.

"We have forged ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and I am incredibly excited about a new era of partnership with Generac.”

Stuart Warriner, Managing Director at GCA Altium, which has an office in London, added: “We are delighted to have supported the shareholders in this transaction. We wish the business every success in its partnership with Generac.”